Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

5612 Calle De Ricardo

5612 Calle De Ricardo · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Calle De Ricardo, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Beautiful single-level home in upper Hollywood Riviera. Dramatic wood-beamed ceilings in living room and dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows & sliding glass doors bring in lots of light. Remodeled kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, including refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Three bedrooms with ample closets. Bay window in master bedroom looks out onto the quiet, tree-lined street. Two updated bathrooms. Two-car garage with direct access. Private backyard with patio, grassy area, and terraced back wall. Enjoy the city-lights view and a peek at the ocean from the top tier of the terrace. Great location. Close to award-winning Torrance schools and Rocketship Park. Available now. Owner will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Calle De Ricardo have any available units?
5612 Calle De Ricardo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Calle De Ricardo have?
Some of 5612 Calle De Ricardo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Calle De Ricardo currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Calle De Ricardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Calle De Ricardo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 Calle De Ricardo is pet friendly.
Does 5612 Calle De Ricardo offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Calle De Ricardo offers parking.
Does 5612 Calle De Ricardo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Calle De Ricardo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Calle De Ricardo have a pool?
No, 5612 Calle De Ricardo does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Calle De Ricardo have accessible units?
No, 5612 Calle De Ricardo does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Calle De Ricardo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Calle De Ricardo has units with dishwashers.
