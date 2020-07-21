5612 Calle De Ricardo

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single-level home in upper Hollywood Riviera. Dramatic wood-beamed ceilings in living room and dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows & sliding glass doors bring in lots of light. Remodeled kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, including refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Three bedrooms with ample closets. Bay window in master bedroom looks out onto the quiet, tree-lined street. Two updated bathrooms. Two-car garage with direct access. Private backyard with patio, grassy area, and terraced back wall. Enjoy the city-lights view and a peek at the ocean from the top tier of the terrace. Great location. Close to award-winning Torrance schools and Rocketship Park. Available now. Owner will consider pets.