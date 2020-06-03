5611 Riviera Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming, beach inspired Hollywood Riviera home. This 3 BR, 2 BA home offers a open floor plan, newly painted kitchen cabinets, granite counters, recessed ceiling lights, and stainless steel appliances. This updated kitchen is just steps from attached garage with Washer/Dryer hookups. The master bedroom offers two closets, including a walk-in closet with a dressing area. The living room has a big picture window with a peekaboo view of downtown LA. This spacious room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace with PV stone. The living room invites in the tropical backyard with spacious patio.

This single level home is ready to move in, and offers a close walk to the beach, Riviera Village shopping & restaurants, and award winning schools.