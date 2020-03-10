All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 31 2020

5531 Laurette Street

5531 Laurette Street · No Longer Available
Location

5531 Laurette Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Meticulously-designed beautiful large home on prime West Torrance lot 16,000+ square feet/.37 acre. Perched above the city, top of a quiet cul-de-sac. Spectacular views from Hollywood sign to Los Angeles Harbor. Built from the ground up in 2005, this custom home was planned with entertaining and future use in mind. Open gourmet kitchen, abundant cabinets, stainless steel Kitchen Aid professional appliances, tumbled marble backsplash and black granite counter tops. Large dining area seats 14-18 guests. Living area has surround sound and slate fireplace. Upstairs are four large bedrooms. The huge game room/gym can be converted into an apartment or in-law quarters. Master with views, jetted double spa. Adjacent office can convert to a walk in closet. Second master suite on main floor. Bathroom surfaces are natural stone - marble, granite, white slate. Laundry room with dumbwaiter-ready chute. Plenty of extra storage! Gorgeous salt water in-ground pool and entertainer’s patio surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Custom built-in barbecue and table and new palapa. Hilltop observation pad with incredible views. 4 car garage, huge driveway fits 7 or more vehicles. Large outdoor workshop. RV parking with hook ups. This amazingly well-built home features steel beam construction, raised foundation, extra thick copper pipes and heavy-duty electrical! 400 amp service with 220v in garage for your electric cars. Wired for security cameras and alarm system. Immaculate move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Laurette Street have any available units?
5531 Laurette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Laurette Street have?
Some of 5531 Laurette Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Laurette Street currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Laurette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Laurette Street pet-friendly?
No, 5531 Laurette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5531 Laurette Street offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Laurette Street offers parking.
Does 5531 Laurette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Laurette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Laurette Street have a pool?
Yes, 5531 Laurette Street has a pool.
Does 5531 Laurette Street have accessible units?
No, 5531 Laurette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Laurette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 Laurette Street has units with dishwashers.
