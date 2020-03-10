5531 Laurette Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Meticulously-designed beautiful large home on prime West Torrance lot 16,000+ square feet/.37 acre. Perched above the city, top of a quiet cul-de-sac. Spectacular views from Hollywood sign to Los Angeles Harbor. Built from the ground up in 2005, this custom home was planned with entertaining and future use in mind. Open gourmet kitchen, abundant cabinets, stainless steel Kitchen Aid professional appliances, tumbled marble backsplash and black granite counter tops. Large dining area seats 14-18 guests. Living area has surround sound and slate fireplace. Upstairs are four large bedrooms. The huge game room/gym can be converted into an apartment or in-law quarters. Master with views, jetted double spa. Adjacent office can convert to a walk in closet. Second master suite on main floor. Bathroom surfaces are natural stone - marble, granite, white slate. Laundry room with dumbwaiter-ready chute. Plenty of extra storage! Gorgeous salt water in-ground pool and entertainer’s patio surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Custom built-in barbecue and table and new palapa. Hilltop observation pad with incredible views. 4 car garage, huge driveway fits 7 or more vehicles. Large outdoor workshop. RV parking with hook ups. This amazingly well-built home features steel beam construction, raised foundation, extra thick copper pipes and heavy-duty electrical! 400 amp service with 220v in garage for your electric cars. Wired for security cameras and alarm system. Immaculate move-in condition.