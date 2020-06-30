5524 Towers St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home AVAILABLE!! - Centrally located near the Redondo Beach Pier, Del Amo Mall, South Bay Galleria restaurants, grocery stores, and PCH, 405 fwy. This 3 bedroom home offers spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Additional hallway closet space available. 2 full bathroom, large kitchen with granite countertops. Washer and dryer hookup. Detached 2 car garage. Back yard for entertaining. Pets Welcomed.



Work in progress.



For additional info call or text: 562-665-9038



Thank You.



(RLNE5516788)