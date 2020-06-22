5521 Laurette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

NEW PAINT! NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR! Don't miss this great property with amazing city view! The most sought after location on top of the hill close to Wilderness Park! Beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms updated with tile & wood laminate floors, recessed lighting, & newer windows. Spacious living room filled with sunlight and large family room open to a private rear yard for BBQ & entertaining. Two car garage, RV pad, large driveway, and plenty of room for everything. Very quiet cul-de-sac in Southwood close to schools, Torrance Beach, Del Amo shopping and many restaurants. You need to see this property!