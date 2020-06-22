All apartments in Torrance
5521 Laurette Street

5521 Laurette Street · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Laurette Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
NEW PAINT! NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR! Don't miss this great property with amazing city view! The most sought after location on top of the hill close to Wilderness Park! Beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms updated with tile & wood laminate floors, recessed lighting, & newer windows. Spacious living room filled with sunlight and large family room open to a private rear yard for BBQ & entertaining. Two car garage, RV pad, large driveway, and plenty of room for everything. Very quiet cul-de-sac in Southwood close to schools, Torrance Beach, Del Amo shopping and many restaurants. You need to see this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Laurette Street have any available units?
5521 Laurette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Laurette Street have?
Some of 5521 Laurette Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Laurette Street currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Laurette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Laurette Street pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Laurette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5521 Laurette Street offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Laurette Street does offer parking.
Does 5521 Laurette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Laurette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Laurette Street have a pool?
No, 5521 Laurette Street does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Laurette Street have accessible units?
No, 5521 Laurette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Laurette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Laurette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
