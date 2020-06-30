5520 Highgrove Street

Amenities

Located in an adorable cul de sac in Hollywood Riviera, this is the one. This home has been completely remodeled on the inside. High end finishes and thoughtful upgrades make this home truly special and a blank canvas for your new life. The open floor plan with wide plank easy care oak style floors features a spacious living room that opens up to the spectacular cook's kitchen with new appliances, a large peninsula and access to the garage. Everyone will gather in this space as you entertain friends and family or simply enjoy your morning coffee. Quartz countertops, Italian Rohl faucet, brand new appliances, soft close drawers and a huge pantry. Formal dining space is situated in front of French doors that open up to a small patio perfect for a bistro table while sunshine pours through the windows. A step-down family room has a fireplace and a great place for weekend lounging. The french doors open up to a gorgeous grassy private South facing backyard that will be a gardener's delight filled with mature trees. The south facing garden master suite has a large walk-in closet and an ensuite to die for. Gorgeous tile floors, new vanity and a shower/tub with a new frame - you will enjoy and savor your morning routine in this space. Two additional bedrooms and another remodeled full bath and a powder room as well. The attached two-car garage with large driveway has built in storage galore and new LG washer and dryer. This very private home is move-in ready. New Year New House.