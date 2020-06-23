All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5512 Riviera Way

5512 Riviera Way · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Riviera Way, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

This is the home you've been searching for! Located on a quiet culdesac/loop street in the beautiful Hollywood Riviera, this home will not last.
+ 3 bedrooms
+ 1.5 bathrooms (full bathroom has a tub)
+ Single family house with attached 2 car garage
+ Hardwood floors
+ Up to 2 Dogs OK! All dogs must be approved prior to lease signing with deposit
+ Front and back yards
+ Laundry appliances included
+ Recently painted inside
+ New bedroom/bathroom door knobs and light fixtures
+ New window blinds currently being installed
+ Located on quiet culdesac / U-shaped street
+ Located in the Riviera Elementary school district

Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Riviera Way have any available units?
5512 Riviera Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Riviera Way have?
Some of 5512 Riviera Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Riviera Way currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Riviera Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Riviera Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5512 Riviera Way is pet friendly.
Does 5512 Riviera Way offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Riviera Way does offer parking.
Does 5512 Riviera Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Riviera Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Riviera Way have a pool?
No, 5512 Riviera Way does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Riviera Way have accessible units?
No, 5512 Riviera Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Riviera Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 Riviera Way does not have units with dishwashers.
