5512 Riviera Way

Amenities

This is the home you've been searching for! Located on a quiet culdesac/loop street in the beautiful Hollywood Riviera, this home will not last.

+ 3 bedrooms

+ 1.5 bathrooms (full bathroom has a tub)

+ Single family house with attached 2 car garage

+ Hardwood floors

+ Up to 2 Dogs OK! All dogs must be approved prior to lease signing with deposit

+ Front and back yards

+ Laundry appliances included

+ Recently painted inside

+ New bedroom/bathroom door knobs and light fixtures

+ New window blinds currently being installed

+ Located on quiet culdesac / U-shaped street

+ Located in the Riviera Elementary school district



Available Now.