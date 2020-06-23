5512 Riviera Way

Amenities
This is the home you've been searching for! Located on a quiet culdesac/loop street in the beautiful Hollywood Riviera, this home will not last.
+ 3 bedrooms
+ 1.5 bathrooms (full bathroom has a tub)
+ Single family house with attached 2 car garage
+ Hardwood floors
+ Up to 2 Dogs OK! All dogs must be approved prior to lease signing with deposit
+ Front and back yards
+ Laundry appliances included
+ Recently painted inside
+ New bedroom/bathroom door knobs and light fixtures
+ New window blinds currently being installed
+ Located on quiet culdesac / U-shaped street
+ Located in the Riviera Elementary school district
Available Now.