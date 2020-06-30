5307 Calle de Arboles

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath lovely home in the sought after Hollywood Riviera - Pride of ownership remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath lovely home in the sought after Hollywood Riviera. Open floor plan is designed with gourmet granite counter kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, french cabinets, recessed lighting and direct access from finished two car garage. Family room features hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves/cabinets and beam ceilings. Remodeled bathrooms have marble flooring and back splash with glass shower enclosures, rich wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Bedrooms are designed with hardwood floors, crown molding, double pane windows and solid wood doors. The private backyard is laid out with a natural stone patio, grass, wood deck and a terraced garden and is accessed from both the family room and main bedroom. Quality newer roof, FAU and heating ducts, and double pane windows and doors throughout. The home is in a great location within a short distance to the Riviera Village, the Esplanade, the beach, dining and shops.



