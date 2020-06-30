All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5307 Calle de Arboles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
5307 Calle de Arboles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

5307 Calle de Arboles

5307 Calle De Arboles · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5307 Calle De Arboles, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath lovely home in the sought after Hollywood Riviera - Pride of ownership remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath lovely home in the sought after Hollywood Riviera. Open floor plan is designed with gourmet granite counter kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, french cabinets, recessed lighting and direct access from finished two car garage. Family room features hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves/cabinets and beam ceilings. Remodeled bathrooms have marble flooring and back splash with glass shower enclosures, rich wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Bedrooms are designed with hardwood floors, crown molding, double pane windows and solid wood doors. The private backyard is laid out with a natural stone patio, grass, wood deck and a terraced garden and is accessed from both the family room and main bedroom. Quality newer roof, FAU and heating ducts, and double pane windows and doors throughout. The home is in a great location within a short distance to the Riviera Village, the Esplanade, the beach, dining and shops.

(RLNE5527796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Calle de Arboles have any available units?
5307 Calle de Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Calle de Arboles have?
Some of 5307 Calle de Arboles's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Calle de Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Calle de Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Calle de Arboles pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Calle de Arboles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5307 Calle de Arboles offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Calle de Arboles offers parking.
Does 5307 Calle de Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Calle de Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Calle de Arboles have a pool?
No, 5307 Calle de Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Calle de Arboles have accessible units?
No, 5307 Calle de Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Calle de Arboles have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Calle de Arboles does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles