5013 Paseo de las Tortugas

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Breathtaking view in one of the best neighborhoods of Torrance - OPEN HOUSE: WEDNESDAY 1/23/2019 - 1:00PM TO 5:00PM



This lovely home offers an excellent floor plan. Featuring a large kitchen, breakfast bar and dining room adjacent to the large family room complete with a wall of windows to enjoy the spectacular view from the backyard. Wood vaulted ceilings in the den area along with a gas fireplace give this home a cozy feel. There is direct access from the home directly into the garage. The garage is fully equipped with laundry hook ups and a large utility sink. As an added bonus there is a small closed off room in the garage which may be used as an office,hobby room or utilized for additional storage space. There are two bathrooms and three nice sized bedrooms all with plenty of storage space. There is also a built in linen closet in the hallway. Both the front and rear yard have a sprinkler system and low maintenance plants giving this home lots of appeal. The back yard is completely secluded and offers ultimate privacy paired with a spectacular view. Home has toasty central heating. Just a little way down the road is Los Arboles Rocketship Park and Riviera Elementary School is just a few short blocks away. Please contact Paty to arrange a viewing of the property - 310-930-8355.



No Pets Allowed



