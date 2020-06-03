All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
5013 Paseo de las Tortugas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5013 Paseo de las Tortugas

5013 Paseo De Las Tortugas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5013 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Breathtaking view in one of the best neighborhoods of Torrance - OPEN HOUSE: WEDNESDAY 1/23/2019 - 1:00PM TO 5:00PM

This lovely home offers an excellent floor plan. Featuring a large kitchen, breakfast bar and dining room adjacent to the large family room complete with a wall of windows to enjoy the spectacular view from the backyard. Wood vaulted ceilings in the den area along with a gas fireplace give this home a cozy feel. There is direct access from the home directly into the garage. The garage is fully equipped with laundry hook ups and a large utility sink. As an added bonus there is a small closed off room in the garage which may be used as an office,hobby room or utilized for additional storage space. There are two bathrooms and three nice sized bedrooms all with plenty of storage space. There is also a built in linen closet in the hallway. Both the front and rear yard have a sprinkler system and low maintenance plants giving this home lots of appeal. The back yard is completely secluded and offers ultimate privacy paired with a spectacular view. Home has toasty central heating. Just a little way down the road is Los Arboles Rocketship Park and Riviera Elementary School is just a few short blocks away. Please contact Paty to arrange a viewing of the property - 310-930-8355.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas have any available units?
5013 Paseo de las Tortugas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas have?
Some of 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Paseo de las Tortugas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas offers parking.
Does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas have a pool?
No, 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas have accessible units?
No, 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Paseo de las Tortugas does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles