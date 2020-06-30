4928 Asteria Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

2 Weeks Free Rent! West Torrance 4 Bdrm 2 Story Home! - Wonderful 2 story home in West Torrance. Walking distance to Elementary and High School. Cozy living room with fireplace. Separate family room and kitchen area that open up to backyard. 2 car attached garage. 2 bdrms with 1 full bathroom downstairs. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout. Lots of storage. Driveway parking as well. Appliances include a dishwasher, stove, and microwave hood. 1 year lease. No Smoking. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE3477965)