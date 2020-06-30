All apartments in Torrance
4928 Asteria Street

Location

4928 Asteria Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Weeks Free Rent! West Torrance 4 Bdrm 2 Story Home! - Wonderful 2 story home in West Torrance. Walking distance to Elementary and High School. Cozy living room with fireplace. Separate family room and kitchen area that open up to backyard. 2 car attached garage. 2 bdrms with 1 full bathroom downstairs. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout. Lots of storage. Driveway parking as well. Appliances include a dishwasher, stove, and microwave hood. 1 year lease. No Smoking. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE3477965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Asteria Street have any available units?
4928 Asteria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Asteria Street have?
Some of 4928 Asteria Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Asteria Street currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Asteria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Asteria Street pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Asteria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4928 Asteria Street offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Asteria Street offers parking.
Does 4928 Asteria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Asteria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Asteria Street have a pool?
No, 4928 Asteria Street does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Asteria Street have accessible units?
No, 4928 Asteria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Asteria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 Asteria Street has units with dishwashers.

