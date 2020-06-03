4920 Cadison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking garage yoga

This beautiful neighborhood is waiting for YOU! This home is a lovely, spacious home with a gorgeous backyard. We just touched it up so you can move in immediately. Schools are: TOWERS ELEMENTARY, BERT LYNN MIDDLE SCHOOL & WEST HIGH. Interior pics coming soon. There are double paned windows throughout the home as well as a large picture window for extra natural light in the living room that really illuminates the space. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that allows for a more open feeling to the living room. The washer is in the kitchen and the dryer is located in the two car garage. There is a TON of work space in the garage, a driveway that fits at least two cars and plenty of street parking as well. The master bedroom and living room has a vaulted ceilings. There is a large picture window so you can see into the backyard to the sun room which is located there. There is additional outdoor storage space behind the sun room should you require that. The sun room can be used for any number of things: playroom for kids, yoga room, you name it you can do it there. The rooms are very nice sized and there is ample closet space throughout the home, including the hallways so you will not lack a place to put your linens. A gardener will come take care of the yard, plants and any outdoor necessities. Come see for yourself or give me a call to set up a showing!