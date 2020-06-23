4909 Via El Sereno

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to Via El Sereno! Relax by a fire in a jetted tub or enjoy South Bay coast line views all from the Master retreat. This 5 bed 3 bath home is a delight. Greet guest in this high ceiling exposed beam with skylight foyer, welcome them in to enjoy South Bay views from anywhere; an open floor plan makes for easy entertaining. Kitchen and dinning room boast raised ceilings with elegant crown molding. Dual stone fireplace connect family and dinning areas. A wall of French doors open up to a brick patio in the garden under a majestic Olive tree. Guest bathrooms have new tile floors, office has Oak built-ins with a slate-top desk. Walking distance to a park and award winning schools.