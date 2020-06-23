All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4909 Via El Sereno

4909 via El Sereno · No Longer Available
Location

4909 via El Sereno, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to Via El Sereno! Relax by a fire in a jetted tub or enjoy South Bay coast line views all from the Master retreat. This 5 bed 3 bath home is a delight. Greet guest in this high ceiling exposed beam with skylight foyer, welcome them in to enjoy South Bay views from anywhere; an open floor plan makes for easy entertaining. Kitchen and dinning room boast raised ceilings with elegant crown molding. Dual stone fireplace connect family and dinning areas. A wall of French doors open up to a brick patio in the garden under a majestic Olive tree. Guest bathrooms have new tile floors, office has Oak built-ins with a slate-top desk. Walking distance to a park and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Via El Sereno have any available units?
4909 Via El Sereno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Via El Sereno have?
Some of 4909 Via El Sereno's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Via El Sereno currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Via El Sereno isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Via El Sereno pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Via El Sereno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4909 Via El Sereno offer parking?
No, 4909 Via El Sereno does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Via El Sereno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Via El Sereno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Via El Sereno have a pool?
No, 4909 Via El Sereno does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Via El Sereno have accessible units?
No, 4909 Via El Sereno does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Via El Sereno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Via El Sereno has units with dishwashers.
