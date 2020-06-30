All apartments in Torrance
4908 Newton Street
4908 Newton Street

4908 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Newton Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in the lower Hollywood Riviera. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the South Bay. Walk in through the front door to the bright, naturally bright living room and direct access from garage to kitchen. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans and new sliding glass doors opens to a private backyard for entertaining. New electric panel and wires, new heating furnace, new water heater. It's conveniently located a mile and a half from the Riviera Village and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Newton Street have any available units?
4908 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Newton Street have?
Some of 4908 Newton Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4908 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 4908 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 4908 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 4908 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.

