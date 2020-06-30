4908 Newton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in the lower Hollywood Riviera. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the South Bay. Walk in through the front door to the bright, naturally bright living room and direct access from garage to kitchen. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans and new sliding glass doors opens to a private backyard for entertaining. New electric panel and wires, new heating furnace, new water heater. It's conveniently located a mile and a half from the Riviera Village and the beach.