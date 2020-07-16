All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
4906 Marion Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:18 PM

4906 Marion Avenue

4906 Marion Avenue · No Longer Available
Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

4906 Marion Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Updated 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms offer great living style in Southwood. Hardwood flooring in living room, hallways, and all bedrooms. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter top. 2 spacious bedrooms have mirrored closet. Master suite has walk-in closet and large soak in tub. Dual pane windows and recessed lights throughout the house. Washer and dryer hookup inside the house. Extra Den space is next to master bedroom. Grassy backyard for relaxation or entertainment. Conveniently located near beaches, award Torrance schools, restaurants, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Marion Avenue have any available units?
4906 Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 4906 Marion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Marion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Marion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4906 Marion Avenue offer parking?
No, 4906 Marion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4906 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Marion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 4906 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4906 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Marion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
