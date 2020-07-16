4906 Marion Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms offer great living style in Southwood. Hardwood flooring in living room, hallways, and all bedrooms. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter top. 2 spacious bedrooms have mirrored closet. Master suite has walk-in closet and large soak in tub. Dual pane windows and recessed lights throughout the house. Washer and dryer hookup inside the house. Extra Den space is next to master bedroom. Grassy backyard for relaxation or entertainment. Conveniently located near beaches, award Torrance schools, restaurants, and shops.