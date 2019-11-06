4617 Deelane Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Sparkling clean West High 3 bed 2 bath spacious and lovely remodeled home. Hardwood floors throughout this beauty with custom cabinets and cupboards designed for the bathroom. All appliances included and all received a maintenance check completed by a professional. A one time termite treatment, as well as quarterly outside perimeter ant treatments. Regular long time gardener is included to maintain succulent filled front yard and avocado and fruit trees in the very private backyard. Storage and laundry (washer and dryer) in the finished garage. Close to everything, and in tip top shape. Good credit and confirmed income. All utilities paid by tenant. Renters Insurance required. Non smoking residence and no pets. Cleaning fee.