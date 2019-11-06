All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 4617 Deelane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4617 Deelane Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4617 Deelane Street

4617 Deelane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
West Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4617 Deelane Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Sparkling clean West High 3 bed 2 bath spacious and lovely remodeled home. Hardwood floors throughout this beauty with custom cabinets and cupboards designed for the bathroom. All appliances included and all received a maintenance check completed by a professional. A one time termite treatment, as well as quarterly outside perimeter ant treatments. Regular long time gardener is included to maintain succulent filled front yard and avocado and fruit trees in the very private backyard. Storage and laundry (washer and dryer) in the finished garage. Close to everything, and in tip top shape. Good credit and confirmed income. All utilities paid by tenant. Renters Insurance required. Non smoking residence and no pets. Cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Deelane Street have any available units?
4617 Deelane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Deelane Street have?
Some of 4617 Deelane Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Deelane Street currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Deelane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Deelane Street pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Deelane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4617 Deelane Street offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Deelane Street offers parking.
Does 4617 Deelane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4617 Deelane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Deelane Street have a pool?
No, 4617 Deelane Street does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Deelane Street have accessible units?
No, 4617 Deelane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Deelane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Deelane Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles