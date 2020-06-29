All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

4528 W. 182nd St.

4528 West 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4528 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Torrance/Redondo Beach condo - Three level condo includes:
Bright and fresh brand new kitchen with stone counter tops and new appliances
All bathrooms remodeled.
Vinyl plank and carpet flooring.
Fresh paint throughout.
Bedrooms on top level each with private bath.
Middle level includes living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath.
Lower level features laundry room, utility sink and storage.
End unit.
2 parking spaces located in secured garage.
Complex features a community pool.
Walk to restaurants, shopping parks and schools.
Must see!
This property is located in the city of Torrance with a Redondo Beach mailing address
Tenant pays water, gas and electric.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 W. 182nd St. have any available units?
4528 W. 182nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 W. 182nd St. have?
Some of 4528 W. 182nd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 W. 182nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4528 W. 182nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 W. 182nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 4528 W. 182nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4528 W. 182nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 4528 W. 182nd St. offers parking.
Does 4528 W. 182nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 W. 182nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 W. 182nd St. have a pool?
Yes, 4528 W. 182nd St. has a pool.
Does 4528 W. 182nd St. have accessible units?
No, 4528 W. 182nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 W. 182nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4528 W. 182nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

