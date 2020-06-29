4528 W. 182nd St.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool carpet

Gorgeous Torrance/Redondo Beach condo - Three level condo includes:

Bright and fresh brand new kitchen with stone counter tops and new appliances

All bathrooms remodeled.

Vinyl plank and carpet flooring.

Fresh paint throughout.

Bedrooms on top level each with private bath.

Middle level includes living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath.

Lower level features laundry room, utility sink and storage.

End unit.

2 parking spaces located in secured garage.

Complex features a community pool.

Walk to restaurants, shopping parks and schools.

Must see!

This property is located in the city of Torrance with a Redondo Beach mailing address

Tenant pays water, gas and electric.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5579243)