Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4466 Emerald Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

4466 Emerald Street

4466 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

4466 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private end unit townhome in the quiet and gated Emerald Glen community. Bright and spacious and flat two level town home with bedroom on main floor. Upstairs include two master suites and side by side laundry closet. All cabinets come with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. Recessed LED lighting. Main floor comes with solid hardwood flooring. Owner plans to replace carpet with laminate flooring matching existing hardwood flooring on main level. HOA includes water and trash utilities. Award winning West high and Victor Elementary School area! Close to all schools, shopping centers, and the beach. Property includes refrigerator with no warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 Emerald Street have any available units?
4466 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 Emerald Street have?
Some of 4466 Emerald Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
4466 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
No, 4466 Emerald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4466 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 4466 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 4466 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4466 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 4466 Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 4466 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 4466 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4466 Emerald Street does not have units with dishwashers.
