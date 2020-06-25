4466 Emerald Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Private end unit townhome in the quiet and gated Emerald Glen community. Bright and spacious and flat two level town home with bedroom on main floor. Upstairs include two master suites and side by side laundry closet. All cabinets come with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. Recessed LED lighting. Main floor comes with solid hardwood flooring. Owner plans to replace carpet with laminate flooring matching existing hardwood flooring on main level. HOA includes water and trash utilities. Award winning West high and Victor Elementary School area! Close to all schools, shopping centers, and the beach. Property includes refrigerator with no warranty.