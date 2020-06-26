All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 2 2019

4452 Spencer Street

4452 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4452 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Be prepared to fall in love with this perfect 2-level corner unit townhouse, located in a sought after West Torrance neighborhood. From the moment you enter you will notice nicely upgraded tire floors throughout downstairs, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths (1 guest room and 1 bath on the first level), and 2496 square feet of living space High ceilings and cozy Fireplace in the Living Room. Large, Open Kitchen/ Great Room/ Patio with built-in BBQ for outdoor enjoyment. The cathedral ceilings and the natural light are sure to win you over. The master suite is sure to be a favorite with a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, a walk in closet, and a Master Bath with Dressing area, Dual sinks, luxurious Soaking Tub, and separate shower. Highly desirable Spencer Court Gated Town Home Complex with refreshing Pool and Spa, and well maintained landscape. 2-Car private, direct-access Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 Spencer Street have any available units?
4452 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4452 Spencer Street have?
Some of 4452 Spencer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4452 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4452 Spencer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4452 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4452 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4452 Spencer Street offers parking.
Does 4452 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4452 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 Spencer Street have a pool?
Yes, 4452 Spencer Street has a pool.
Does 4452 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 4452 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4452 Spencer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
