4452 Spencer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Be prepared to fall in love with this perfect 2-level corner unit townhouse, located in a sought after West Torrance neighborhood. From the moment you enter you will notice nicely upgraded tire floors throughout downstairs, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths (1 guest room and 1 bath on the first level), and 2496 square feet of living space High ceilings and cozy Fireplace in the Living Room. Large, Open Kitchen/ Great Room/ Patio with built-in BBQ for outdoor enjoyment. The cathedral ceilings and the natural light are sure to win you over. The master suite is sure to be a favorite with a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, a walk in closet, and a Master Bath with Dressing area, Dual sinks, luxurious Soaking Tub, and separate shower. Highly desirable Spencer Court Gated Town Home Complex with refreshing Pool and Spa, and well maintained landscape. 2-Car private, direct-access Garage.