Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4326 Vista Montana
Last updated December 28 2019 at 9:44 AM

4326 Vista Montana

4326 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Location

4326 Vista Montana, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Located near the heart of La Jolla, this partially furnished 3br 2.5ba condo is ready for its next occupant. The unit was originally a 2br but the family room has been converted to a 3rd bedroom for added space. The upstairs bedrooms come with full queen sized beds, night tables and dressers while the living room comes equipped with a couch and a table. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with matching granite & cabinets. The unit comes with 2 off street, reserved parking spaces in the gated community. The complex features a sparkling pool, spa, BBQs and a tennis court for your use. Beautiful setting in a convenient location call us today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Vista Montana have any available units?
4326 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Vista Montana have?
Some of 4326 Vista Montana's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 4326 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4326 Vista Montana offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Vista Montana offers parking.
Does 4326 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Vista Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Vista Montana have a pool?
Yes, 4326 Vista Montana has a pool.
Does 4326 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 4326 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 Vista Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
