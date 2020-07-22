4326 Vista Montana

Amenities

Located near the heart of La Jolla, this partially furnished 3br 2.5ba condo is ready for its next occupant. The unit was originally a 2br but the family room has been converted to a 3rd bedroom for added space. The upstairs bedrooms come with full queen sized beds, night tables and dressers while the living room comes equipped with a couch and a table. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with matching granite & cabinets. The unit comes with 2 off street, reserved parking spaces in the gated community. The complex features a sparkling pool, spa, BBQs and a tennis court for your use. Beautiful setting in a convenient location call us today to schedule a viewing!