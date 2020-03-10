4322 Spencer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and beautiful Spencer Estate end unit Town home, Remodeled bathrooms, new quartz kitchen countertop and stainless steel appliances and fixtures. New blinds and carpet throughout. Recessed lighting throughout home. Main level has living room, dining room, and open kitchen and family room floor plan. Upstairs master bedroom has large retreat area with two separate his and hers bathrooms and walk in closets. Downstairs next to garage is an enlarged bonus room that can be used as a den, office, or 4th bedroom. Next to garage has additional storage room. Close to West Torrance schools, shopping, restaurants, major throughways.