Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4322 Spencer Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

4322 Spencer Street

4322 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4322 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and beautiful Spencer Estate end unit Town home, Remodeled bathrooms, new quartz kitchen countertop and stainless steel appliances and fixtures. New blinds and carpet throughout. Recessed lighting throughout home. Main level has living room, dining room, and open kitchen and family room floor plan. Upstairs master bedroom has large retreat area with two separate his and hers bathrooms and walk in closets. Downstairs next to garage is an enlarged bonus room that can be used as a den, office, or 4th bedroom. Next to garage has additional storage room. Close to West Torrance schools, shopping, restaurants, major throughways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Spencer Street have any available units?
4322 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 Spencer Street have?
Some of 4322 Spencer Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Spencer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4322 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4322 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4322 Spencer Street offers parking.
Does 4322 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Spencer Street have a pool?
No, 4322 Spencer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 4322 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 Spencer Street has units with dishwashers.

