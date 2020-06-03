All apartments in Torrance
425 Via Pasqual

425 Via Pasqual · No Longer Available
Location

425 Via Pasqual, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Well maintained light and bright house with a den (potentially a 3rd bedroom) on a corner lot in a great location of the upper Riviera. Property features refinished hardwood floors, triple-paned vinyl windows, new water heater, attractive drought tolerant landscape and some peek-a-boo ocean view from the front yard. This home is also located one short block to the Palos Verdes walking trail and a short distance to Rocketship Park. You can also walk to the beach, Riviera Village, shops and restaurants. CLICK ABOVE FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Via Pasqual have any available units?
425 Via Pasqual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 425 Via Pasqual currently offering any rent specials?
425 Via Pasqual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Via Pasqual pet-friendly?
No, 425 Via Pasqual is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 425 Via Pasqual offer parking?
No, 425 Via Pasqual does not offer parking.
Does 425 Via Pasqual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Via Pasqual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Via Pasqual have a pool?
No, 425 Via Pasqual does not have a pool.
Does 425 Via Pasqual have accessible units?
No, 425 Via Pasqual does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Via Pasqual have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Via Pasqual does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Via Pasqual have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Via Pasqual does not have units with air conditioning.

