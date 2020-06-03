425 Via Pasqual

Amenities

Well maintained light and bright house with a den (potentially a 3rd bedroom) on a corner lot in a great location of the upper Riviera. Property features refinished hardwood floors, triple-paned vinyl windows, new water heater, attractive drought tolerant landscape and some peek-a-boo ocean view from the front yard. This home is also located one short block to the Palos Verdes walking trail and a short distance to Rocketship Park. You can also walk to the beach, Riviera Village, shops and restaurants. CLICK ABOVE FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR