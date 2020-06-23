4134 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well Maintained and beautifully upgraded home in the most popular gated community "Begonia Village " in south Torrance neighborhood. The detached 2550 sqft single family home give the house spacious rooms. This community is close to South High, Richardson Middle School and Riviera Elementary School. This lovely home has a specious kitchen with a breakfast nook open to the private patio/garden. Master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet , a large bath tub and separate shower. A large open area between two bedrooms on 2nd floor can be used as family room. The other two bedrooms is on the 3rd floor. attached 2 car garage. Cherry wood flooring thru and remodeled kitchen within 1 year. The backyard has been professionally landscaped. One block walking distance to supermarkets, shops and restaurants.