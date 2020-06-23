All apartments in Torrance
4134 Pacific Coast
4134 Pacific Coast

4134 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

4134 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained and beautifully upgraded home in the most popular gated community "Begonia Village " in south Torrance neighborhood. The detached 2550 sqft single family home give the house spacious rooms. This community is close to South High, Richardson Middle School and Riviera Elementary School. This lovely home has a specious kitchen with a breakfast nook open to the private patio/garden. Master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet , a large bath tub and separate shower. A large open area between two bedrooms on 2nd floor can be used as family room. The other two bedrooms is on the 3rd floor. attached 2 car garage. Cherry wood flooring thru and remodeled kitchen within 1 year. The backyard has been professionally landscaped. One block walking distance to supermarkets, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Pacific Coast have any available units?
4134 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 4134 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4134 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 4134 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 4134 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 4134 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4134 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
