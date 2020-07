Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4bed & 2 Bath West Palmdale House - Single Story House Fully Remodeled with over a little Half an Acre land perfect for all your outdoor hobby, Owner spare no dime upgrading this house. Kitchen comes with stainless appliances and finished with granite counter tops. Roof brand new with almost brand new Central heat and air. Move in Ready...hurry this one won't last long...see it for yourself...



(RLNE5341602)