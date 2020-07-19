3927 Paseo de las Tortugas

Amenities

Available lease in a highly coveted Hollywood Riviera neighborhood. The lower level of this home has been converted into a private living unit with separate entry. Magnificent city views from the bedroom & kitchen, with approximately 650 sq ft of living space. Exclusive access to in-ground pool and outdoor patio (approx 1150 sq ft private external living space) - perfect for entertaining or for relaxing in your own oasis. Rent includes ALL utilities: central A/C and heating, electricity, water, gas, trash, landscaping, pool maintenance, plus gold Spectrum package for internet and cable tv + premium channels.