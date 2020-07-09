Amenities
3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 Available 06/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in Torrance with a 2 car garage! - This gated townhouse is about 4 miles from the beach. Laminate flooring throughout the lower level of the condo. The living room offers a beautiful fireplace that leads you to your private patio. 1/2 bathroom in the living area for your guest. The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, stove, microwave, oven, and refrigerator included facilitating your move. The lower level below the living room & kitchen leads you to the laundry room and the 2 car garage. The master suites are located on the third floor of the townhome. The main master suite offers a private shower, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and balcony. Both bedrooms have their own private full bathroom. Do not miss out. Call us Today!
Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 1983
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate, Tile, and Carpet
Balcony: Private Patio
Yard: No
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3275077)