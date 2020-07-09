All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3910 W 182nd St Unit 6
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3910 W 182nd St Unit 6

3910 West 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 Available 06/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in Torrance with a 2 car garage! - This gated townhouse is about 4 miles from the beach. Laminate flooring throughout the lower level of the condo. The living room offers a beautiful fireplace that leads you to your private patio. 1/2 bathroom in the living area for your guest. The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, stove, microwave, oven, and refrigerator included facilitating your move. The lower level below the living room & kitchen leads you to the laundry room and the 2 car garage. The master suites are located on the third floor of the townhome. The main master suite offers a private shower, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and balcony. Both bedrooms have their own private full bathroom. Do not miss out. Call us Today!

Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 1983
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate, Tile, and Carpet
Balcony: Private Patio
Yard: No
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3275077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 have any available units?
3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 have?
Some of 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

