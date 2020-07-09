Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

3910 W 182nd St Unit 6 Available 06/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in Torrance with a 2 car garage! - This gated townhouse is about 4 miles from the beach. Laminate flooring throughout the lower level of the condo. The living room offers a beautiful fireplace that leads you to your private patio. 1/2 bathroom in the living area for your guest. The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, stove, microwave, oven, and refrigerator included facilitating your move. The lower level below the living room & kitchen leads you to the laundry room and the 2 car garage. The master suites are located on the third floor of the townhome. The main master suite offers a private shower, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and balcony. Both bedrooms have their own private full bathroom. Do not miss out. Call us Today!



Pet Policy: No pets allowed

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Townhome

Year Built: 1983

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate, Tile, and Carpet

Balcony: Private Patio

Yard: No

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



