All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas

3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled home with full panoramic city views from both upstairs master bedroom and family bonus room, with large balcony to hang out and enjoy overlooking your entire city. Huge master bedroom with en-suite, completely updated bathroom & fixtures w/double sinks, including four (4) double-wide mirrored closets and light, bright breathtaking views of the city! All 4 bedrooms upstairs with new carpet w/upgraded padding. Spacious downstairs updated with new modern, vinyl plank flooring throughout, gas fireplace, and ALL new updates in kitchen and bathroom. Completely updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, new counter tops w/back splash, new cabinets, new sink & faucet. All bathrooms completely updated with new flooring, fixtures, faucets, sinks, shower/bathtubs, and toilets. Recessed lighting throughout. Beautiful, large back yard with small patio area for entertaining. A gorgeous, quiet, elevated neighborhood with breathtaking views to call home. No pets, please. See remarks regarding use of a gardener. Gardener can be provided for an additional $60 per month cost to tenant. First available date for showings is November 1st. Current Tenants in process of moving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas have any available units?
3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas have?
Some of 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas currently offering any rent specials?
3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas pet-friendly?
No, 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas offer parking?
No, 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer parking.
Does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas have a pool?
No, 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have a pool.
Does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas have accessible units?
No, 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles