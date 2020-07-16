3856 Paseo De Las Tortugas

Amenities

Completely remodeled home with full panoramic city views from both upstairs master bedroom and family bonus room, with large balcony to hang out and enjoy overlooking your entire city. Huge master bedroom with en-suite, completely updated bathroom & fixtures w/double sinks, including four (4) double-wide mirrored closets and light, bright breathtaking views of the city! All 4 bedrooms upstairs with new carpet w/upgraded padding. Spacious downstairs updated with new modern, vinyl plank flooring throughout, gas fireplace, and ALL new updates in kitchen and bathroom. Completely updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, new counter tops w/back splash, new cabinets, new sink & faucet. All bathrooms completely updated with new flooring, fixtures, faucets, sinks, shower/bathtubs, and toilets. Recessed lighting throughout. Beautiful, large back yard with small patio area for entertaining. A gorgeous, quiet, elevated neighborhood with breathtaking views to call home. No pets, please. See remarks regarding use of a gardener. Gardener can be provided for an additional $60 per month cost to tenant. First available date for showings is November 1st. Current Tenants in process of moving.