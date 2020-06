3846 W 176th Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A TRUE CHARMING TOKEN IN TORRANCE. CLEAN, BRIGHT, OPEN AND AIRY. WELCOME TO THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM/1.75 BATH HOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. THIS HOME HAS BEEN TASTEFULLY REMODELED AND BOASTS NEWLY REMODELED OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY AREA WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. AS YOU WALK INTO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, YOU WILL BE GREETED WITH THE WONDERFUL OPEN SPACE, WITH FRENCH DOORS OPENING UP TO THE COVERED PATIO AND GREEN BACKYARD. A FAMILY ROOM SITS ON THE SIDE COMPLETE WITH BEAUTIFUL BIG WINDOWS AND A FIREPLACE FOR THE NICE COZY NIGHTS TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT FILLS UP THIS HOME. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM TUCKED AWAY IN THE HALLWAY, COMPLETE WITH VIEWS OF THE BACKYARD AND IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM THAT HAS BEEN TASTEFULLY REMODELED. PERFECT FOR INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING. WITHIN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND FREEWAYS. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH PET DEPOSIT TO BE DETERMINED. A DEFINITE MUST SEE!!!!