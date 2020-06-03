All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3737 W 175th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3737 W 175th St
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

3737 W 175th St

3737 W 175th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Northwest Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3737 W 175th St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Remodeled home with tons of amenities! - Property Id: 137882

Details make this house your favorite new "Home." Recently remodeled with designer paint with crown molding and custom window coverings throughout. Home also features a beautiful stone fireplace, recessed lighting throughout, custom closets to maximize your space, ultimate outdoor living with cafe lights for great evenings, and a generous storage room with washer and dryer for your use. Central AC on an ecobee to maximize your savings while keeping cool. Bay Alarm system already installed and available if tenant chooses to subscribe. 1 gated off street parking space and ample street parking in a family neighborhood.

Regrettably pets will not be considered and tenant to supply refrigerator.

Please allow 24 hours for responses. Available on 1 year lease immediately.

Water, Trash, Basic DirectTv, Internet, and weekly Gardener Paid by landlord. Tenant to pay Gas & Electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137882p
Property Id 137882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 W 175th St have any available units?
3737 W 175th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 W 175th St have?
Some of 3737 W 175th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 W 175th St currently offering any rent specials?
3737 W 175th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 W 175th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 W 175th St is pet friendly.
Does 3737 W 175th St offer parking?
Yes, 3737 W 175th St offers parking.
Does 3737 W 175th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 W 175th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 W 175th St have a pool?
No, 3737 W 175th St does not have a pool.
Does 3737 W 175th St have accessible units?
No, 3737 W 175th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 W 175th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 W 175th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles