3646 W 228th Place

Amenities

Just Listed For Lease! Remodeled Two-Story Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms on a Near 6000 Sq.Ft. Lot. The Newer Stylish Kitchen is Sure to Spoil Any Gourmet Cook with Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Marble Flooring. House has Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding & Dual-Pane Windows, 2 Fireplaces and Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors. The Large & Private Covered Patio is Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family throughout the year! Has Plenty of Storage both Inside the House and Inside the detached 2-Car Garage. This Home is Exquisite & Conveniently Located in South Torrance Close to Serene Parks, Sunny Beaches, the Best Hospitals, a variety of Food Markets and Shopping Centers including Del Amo Mall!