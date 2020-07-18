All apartments in Torrance
3646 W 228th Place

3646 West 228th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3646 West 228th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Listed For Lease! Remodeled Two-Story Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms on a Near 6000 Sq.Ft. Lot. The Newer Stylish Kitchen is Sure to Spoil Any Gourmet Cook with Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Marble Flooring. House has Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding & Dual-Pane Windows, 2 Fireplaces and Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors. The Large & Private Covered Patio is Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family throughout the year! Has Plenty of Storage both Inside the House and Inside the detached 2-Car Garage. This Home is Exquisite & Conveniently Located in South Torrance Close to Serene Parks, Sunny Beaches, the Best Hospitals, a variety of Food Markets and Shopping Centers including Del Amo Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 W 228th Place have any available units?
3646 W 228th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 W 228th Place have?
Some of 3646 W 228th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 W 228th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3646 W 228th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 W 228th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3646 W 228th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3646 W 228th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3646 W 228th Place offers parking.
Does 3646 W 228th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 W 228th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 W 228th Place have a pool?
No, 3646 W 228th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3646 W 228th Place have accessible units?
No, 3646 W 228th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 W 228th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 W 228th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
