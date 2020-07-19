All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3531 W. 226th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3531 W. 226th St.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3531 W. 226th St.

3531 226th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3531 226th St, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PARTIALLY REMODELED, CHARMING & BRIGHT HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT W/ FRONT PORCH, LARGE FRONT LAWN & REAR PATIOS CLOSE TO MALL, SHOPPING & MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 1.75BA
Approx. 1600 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage w/ Remotes
Charming Front Porch
Large Rear Yard/Patio Space (Can Be for RV Parking)
Bright & Airy Living Space w/ Vaulted Woodbeam Ceilings
Dining Area off Kitchen
Bright Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinet Space & New Stainless Steel Stove & D/W
Bright Master w/ Luxurious 3/4 Bath & Spacious, Unique Spinning Closet
Bright 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets
Spacious Laundry Area w/ W/D Hook-Ups
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout & Tile in Baths
Granite Countertops in Baths
Additional Hallway Closet
Great Residential Neighborhood Close to Schools, Mall, Shopping & Just 7 Mins to Beach
Gardener Pd
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

$3200/Mth
$3400/Deposit

***AVAILABLE NOW***

(RLNE2529878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 W. 226th St. have any available units?
3531 W. 226th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 W. 226th St. have?
Some of 3531 W. 226th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 W. 226th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3531 W. 226th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 W. 226th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3531 W. 226th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3531 W. 226th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3531 W. 226th St. offers parking.
Does 3531 W. 226th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 W. 226th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 W. 226th St. have a pool?
No, 3531 W. 226th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3531 W. 226th St. have accessible units?
No, 3531 W. 226th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 W. 226th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 W. 226th St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles