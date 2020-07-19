3503 W 228th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home in the heart of Torrance. Open kitchen with corian counter tops, new cabinets, Oven, cook-top and microwave. Floors are tile with that marble sheen. Bedroom floors are oak wood. Light and bright living room with fireplace. Step down into large family room. Master bath features new custom designed shower. All cabinets, sinks and toilets are new. Water conservative fixtures throughout. Second bath remodeled including new tub with shower and new cabinets. Conveniently located just minutes from schools and shopping malls. Located on a cul-d-sac so you don't have that annoying drive through traffic. Come by and take a look. I think you'll really love this home.