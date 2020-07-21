All apartments in Torrance
3408 Cricklewood St

3408 Cricklewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Cricklewood Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT PRICE! TERRIFIC NEIGHBORHOOD! IDEAL FOR KIDS!
3 Bedroom, 1 bath home Move-in Ready! All new appliances! Brand new flooring, totally renovated kitchen, new paint throughout, Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, Large stone fireplace, kitchen pass-thru bar. House is on huge lot with fenced in backyard and gated RV parking. Large double-car detached garage.
In Desirable Torrance School District, close to schools and shopping, ideal for families.
Looking for good tenants who would like a 2-3 year lease.
Call Al 714-496-2710
(B)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Cricklewood St have any available units?
3408 Cricklewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Cricklewood St have?
Some of 3408 Cricklewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Cricklewood St currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Cricklewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Cricklewood St pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Cricklewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3408 Cricklewood St offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Cricklewood St offers parking.
Does 3408 Cricklewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Cricklewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Cricklewood St have a pool?
No, 3408 Cricklewood St does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Cricklewood St have accessible units?
No, 3408 Cricklewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Cricklewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Cricklewood St has units with dishwashers.
