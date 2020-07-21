3408 Cricklewood St

Amenities
GREAT PRICE! TERRIFIC NEIGHBORHOOD! IDEAL FOR KIDS!
3 Bedroom, 1 bath home Move-in Ready! All new appliances! Brand new flooring, totally renovated kitchen, new paint throughout, Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, Large stone fireplace, kitchen pass-thru bar. House is on huge lot with fenced in backyard and gated RV parking. Large double-car detached garage.
In Desirable Torrance School District, close to schools and shopping, ideal for families.
Looking for good tenants who would like a 2-3 year lease.
Call Al 714-496-2710
(B)