3401 West 229th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spectacular two story home in Torrance! Make this beautiful home yours today! Huge driveway and two car garage. Kitchen is a must see with stoned island cook top and gorgeous white cabinets throughout for a modern clean look. Includes recessed lighting and all new stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a double oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher. Home has lots of windows for an airy flow and natural serene environment. Hard wood floor throughout. Unit has been freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Living room has a stoned fireplace to enjoy. One of the rooms has a crown molding shelf running along the perimeter of the entire room, perfect for displaying items. Bathrooms are very elegant and classy with exquisite hardware, framed mirrors, and walk in stoned shower and jetted spa. Home includes a second living room perfect for entertainment. Backyard is absolutely amazing with a gorgeous stoned pool and hot tub. Pool includes a staircase that shoots out water, absolutely stunning. There is an outside firepit and outside kitchen.



++AVAILABLE 6/16/2020++



For More Information Regarding Availability & the Application Process Please Call Christina at (310) 831-0123 or Text At (310) 200-5584



***Pets Are Welcome W/ An Additional $50.00 Monthly Pet Rent & $500.00 Deposit***



Gardener/Landscape & Pool Maintenance Included



All Other Utilities Are Paid By Tenant