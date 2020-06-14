All apartments in Torrance
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3401 West 229th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular two story home in Torrance! Make this beautiful home yours today! Huge driveway and two car garage. Kitchen is a must see with stoned island cook top and gorgeous white cabinets throughout for a modern clean look. Includes recessed lighting and all new stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a double oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher. Home has lots of windows for an airy flow and natural serene environment. Hard wood floor throughout. Unit has been freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Living room has a stoned fireplace to enjoy. One of the rooms has a crown molding shelf running along the perimeter of the entire room, perfect for displaying items. Bathrooms are very elegant and classy with exquisite hardware, framed mirrors, and walk in stoned shower and jetted spa. Home includes a second living room perfect for entertainment. Backyard is absolutely amazing with a gorgeous stoned pool and hot tub. Pool includes a staircase that shoots out water, absolutely stunning. There is an outside firepit and outside kitchen.

++AVAILABLE 6/16/2020++

For More Information Regarding Availability & the Application Process Please Call Christina at (310) 831-0123 or Text At (310) 200-5584

***Pets Are Welcome W/ An Additional $50.00 Monthly Pet Rent & $500.00 Deposit***

Gardener/Landscape & Pool Maintenance Included

All Other Utilities Are Paid By Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 West 229th Place have any available units?
3401 West 229th Place has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 West 229th Place have?
Some of 3401 West 229th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 West 229th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3401 West 229th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 West 229th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 West 229th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3401 West 229th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3401 West 229th Place does offer parking.
Does 3401 West 229th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 West 229th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 West 229th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3401 West 229th Place has a pool.
Does 3401 West 229th Place have accessible units?
No, 3401 West 229th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 West 229th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 West 229th Place has units with dishwashers.
