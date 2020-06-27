3316 W 189th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this charming home in North Torrance with 3 bedrooms and 1 full. Step inside to a living room with wood floors and recessed lighting, which leads to the upgraded open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer dishwasher, plenty of cabinet spaces, and a dining area that leads to the spacious backyard through the French Doors. Adjacent to the kitchen is a nice sized bonus room with a ceiling fan that can be used as an office or for extra space. Dual pane windows throughout, skylights, updated full bathroom, newer carpet in the bedrooms and the master bedroom has a nice sized walk-in closet. Great location near award winning Torrance Unified Schools, close proximity to parks, shopping, restaurants, and fwys. *WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR included!