All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3316 W 189th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3316 W 189th Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

3316 W 189th Street

3316 W 189th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Northwest Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3316 W 189th St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this charming home in North Torrance with 3 bedrooms and 1 full. Step inside to a living room with wood floors and recessed lighting, which leads to the upgraded open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer dishwasher, plenty of cabinet spaces, and a dining area that leads to the spacious backyard through the French Doors. Adjacent to the kitchen is a nice sized bonus room with a ceiling fan that can be used as an office or for extra space. Dual pane windows throughout, skylights, updated full bathroom, newer carpet in the bedrooms and the master bedroom has a nice sized walk-in closet. Great location near award winning Torrance Unified Schools, close proximity to parks, shopping, restaurants, and fwys. *WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 W 189th Street have any available units?
3316 W 189th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 W 189th Street have?
Some of 3316 W 189th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 W 189th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3316 W 189th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 W 189th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3316 W 189th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3316 W 189th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3316 W 189th Street offers parking.
Does 3316 W 189th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 W 189th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 W 189th Street have a pool?
No, 3316 W 189th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3316 W 189th Street have accessible units?
No, 3316 W 189th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 W 189th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 W 189th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles