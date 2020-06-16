All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3249 Whiffletree Lane

3249 Whiffletree Lane · (213) 500-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3249 Whiffletree Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
VIEW, VIEW, elegant style in this four bedroom, three bath (one new) contemporary home, 2065 sq. ft (per assessor) , large kitchen includes new quartz countertops with white cabinets, large pantry, refrigerator, microwave, ovens and cooktop, screened floor to ceiling sliding door all overlooking views of Los Angeles and Santa Monica creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor. Living room with new fireplace and sliding glass door patio with views and open floor plan to formal dining room with wet bar and large window letting in light. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, large window includes view and newer full bath with storage cabinets. Two other bedrooms and full bath also on this level. First floor includes a bedroom with new bath and large closet. Open floor plan for entertaining with great natural light, hardwood floors, low maintenance, on the interior and exterior. Low maintenance backyard ideal for entertaining with city views, high end BBQ grill and fruit tree. Newer roof and windows throughout. Washer and dryer included. Extra storage and AC. A statement front door greets you at the entry way. A two car attached garage with driveway parking for two additional cars. Close to beaches, school, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, shops, banks, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theater and De Portola Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Whiffletree Lane have any available units?
3249 Whiffletree Lane has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 Whiffletree Lane have?
Some of 3249 Whiffletree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 Whiffletree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Whiffletree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Whiffletree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3249 Whiffletree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3249 Whiffletree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Whiffletree Lane does offer parking.
Does 3249 Whiffletree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 Whiffletree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Whiffletree Lane have a pool?
No, 3249 Whiffletree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3249 Whiffletree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3249 Whiffletree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Whiffletree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 Whiffletree Lane has units with dishwashers.
