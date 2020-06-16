3249 Whiffletree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

VIEW, VIEW, elegant style in this four bedroom, three bath (one new) contemporary home, 2065 sq. ft (per assessor) , large kitchen includes new quartz countertops with white cabinets, large pantry, refrigerator, microwave, ovens and cooktop, screened floor to ceiling sliding door all overlooking views of Los Angeles and Santa Monica creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor. Living room with new fireplace and sliding glass door patio with views and open floor plan to formal dining room with wet bar and large window letting in light. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, large window includes view and newer full bath with storage cabinets. Two other bedrooms and full bath also on this level. First floor includes a bedroom with new bath and large closet. Open floor plan for entertaining with great natural light, hardwood floors, low maintenance, on the interior and exterior. Low maintenance backyard ideal for entertaining with city views, high end BBQ grill and fruit tree. Newer roof and windows throughout. Washer and dryer included. Extra storage and AC. A statement front door greets you at the entry way. A two car attached garage with driveway parking for two additional cars. Close to beaches, school, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, shops, banks, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theater and De Portola Park.