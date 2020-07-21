All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3236 Candlewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3236 Candlewood Road
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:04 AM

3236 Candlewood Road

3236 Candlewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3236 Candlewood Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, quiet end unit located at country Hills area in south Torrance. Simply beautiful home clean as a whistle, freshly painted, redone hardwood floors and carpet; move in condition. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2050 square feet, finished drywall in two car garage, housing the washer-dryer hookups. There is a fireplace in living. Block walls surround the rear garden for privacy, great pergola covered patio for outdoor grilling, beautifully maintained landscaping front and rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Candlewood Road have any available units?
3236 Candlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Candlewood Road have?
Some of 3236 Candlewood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Candlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Candlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Candlewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Candlewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3236 Candlewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Candlewood Road offers parking.
Does 3236 Candlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Candlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Candlewood Road have a pool?
No, 3236 Candlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Candlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 3236 Candlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Candlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Candlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles