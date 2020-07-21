3236 Candlewood Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, quiet end unit located at country Hills area in south Torrance. Simply beautiful home clean as a whistle, freshly painted, redone hardwood floors and carpet; move in condition. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2050 square feet, finished drywall in two car garage, housing the washer-dryer hookups. There is a fireplace in living. Block walls surround the rear garden for privacy, great pergola covered patio for outdoor grilling, beautifully maintained landscaping front and rear.