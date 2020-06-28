3120 Sepulveda Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool hot tub

This Bright & Newer one level 55+ end unit is move in ready with A/C, lovely wood flooring, a private patio, 2 full baths, kitchen w granite counters and a breakfast bar, vinyl windows & slider, high ceilings and tons of storage. You'll love having no stairs, no elevator, no one living below you and only one common wall, FREE laundry, a beautiful recreation room, security building, sparking pool, a hot tub and being so close to everything..Denny's, CVS, Walgreens next door and Target, YMCA, Farmers market, the Park and Beach close by. The complex is located away from Sepulveda, built in 2002; it's well maintained and leases are rare. Furnished is an option. This unit has everything on your wish list and is in a prime Torrance location.Contact: Anne Hulegard 310-621-6303