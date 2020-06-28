All apartments in Torrance
3120 Sepulveda Boulevard
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

3120 Sepulveda Boulevard

3120 West Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3120 West Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
This Bright & Newer one level 55+ end unit is move in ready with A/C, lovely wood flooring, a private patio, 2 full baths, kitchen w granite counters and a breakfast bar, vinyl windows & slider, high ceilings and tons of storage. You'll love having no stairs, no elevator, no one living below you and only one common wall, FREE laundry, a beautiful recreation room, security building, sparking pool, a hot tub and being so close to everything..Denny's, CVS, Walgreens next door and Target, YMCA, Farmers market, the Park and Beach close by. The complex is located away from Sepulveda, built in 2002; it's well maintained and leases are rare. Furnished is an option. This unit has everything on your wish list and is in a prime Torrance location.Contact: Anne Hulegard 310-621-6303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
3120 Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard have?
Some of 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Sepulveda Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
