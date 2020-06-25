All apartments in Torrance
3109 W Carson Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

3109 W Carson Street

3109 West Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3109 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great value for this remodeled, cute Ranch style home located on a private, parallel street. Come right in and enjoy the large living room with fireplace, large windows and sliding doors leading out to the back. The spacious kitchen has new quartz countertops, fixtures, appliances and flooring. There is a separate breakfast nook and laundry room behind the kitchen. The master bedroom which is separate from the other bedrooms has new double pane windows and private bath. The other three bedrooms share a full bath. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new light fixtures, vanities, toilets, and flooring. All the windows blinds are new and several windows have been replaced. There are gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors and new baseboards throughout the home. The home has been freshly painted throughout. Lovely, private, fenced in backyard fully landscaped. Walk to Del Amo Mall with its many shops and restaurants or take a leisurely stroll through the Madrona Marsh nature reserve. There is also a security system that can be activated at tenant's own cost. There is an attached 2 car garage with direct access. No pets or smokers, please. One year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 W Carson Street have any available units?
3109 W Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 W Carson Street have?
Some of 3109 W Carson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 W Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3109 W Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 W Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3109 W Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3109 W Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3109 W Carson Street offers parking.
Does 3109 W Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 W Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 W Carson Street have a pool?
No, 3109 W Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3109 W Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 3109 W Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 W Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 W Carson Street has units with dishwashers.
