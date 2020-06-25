3109 W Carson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great value for this remodeled, cute Ranch style home located on a private, parallel street. Come right in and enjoy the large living room with fireplace, large windows and sliding doors leading out to the back. The spacious kitchen has new quartz countertops, fixtures, appliances and flooring. There is a separate breakfast nook and laundry room behind the kitchen. The master bedroom which is separate from the other bedrooms has new double pane windows and private bath. The other three bedrooms share a full bath. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new light fixtures, vanities, toilets, and flooring. All the windows blinds are new and several windows have been replaced. There are gleaming, newly refinished hardwood floors and new baseboards throughout the home. The home has been freshly painted throughout. Lovely, private, fenced in backyard fully landscaped. Walk to Del Amo Mall with its many shops and restaurants or take a leisurely stroll through the Madrona Marsh nature reserve. There is also a security system that can be activated at tenant's own cost. There is an attached 2 car garage with direct access. No pets or smokers, please. One year minimum lease.