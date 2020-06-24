3030 Merrill Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

CALL JULIE 310.994.0774

FULLY FURNISHED! This Darling upstairs End-Unit offers 2 Bedrooms (plus Sofa Bed) It comes fully furnished with flat screen TVs, WiFi, Cable w/ DVR, home office space, linens, dishes, laundry facilities, etc. Maid service is available for an additional charge. No smoking in or around the property.

Located inside a quiet complex with Heated pool in Torrance - 1 block from the Del Amo Mall, near Wilson Park/Farmers Market, and 10 minutes from the Beach - Close to everything you could want!!

Torrance Gardens is a Beautiful, friendly neighborhood conveniently located adjacent to the Del Amo Mall, Torrance Library, Wilson Park and Torrance Cultural Arts Center. This area has many tree-lined walkways. This property is one block over from Marona Marsh and Nature Center, Ralphs grocery store, Target, Gym, Restaurants, Del Amo Courtyard and much more.. The Farmers market is hosted at nearby Wilson Park on Tuesdays & Fridays - a wonderful, large park with baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, roller-rink, playground, pond and much more.

For those that travel, the freeway access is only minutes away.

Owner pays for Cable, Internet and Utilities (up to $50). Will consider pets