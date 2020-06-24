All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
3030 Merrill Drive
3030 Merrill Drive

3030 Merrill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Merrill Drive, Torrance, CA 90503
Merit-Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
CALL JULIE 310.994.0774
FULLY FURNISHED! This Darling upstairs End-Unit offers 2 Bedrooms (plus Sofa Bed) It comes fully furnished with flat screen TVs, WiFi, Cable w/ DVR, home office space, linens, dishes, laundry facilities, etc. Maid service is available for an additional charge. No smoking in or around the property.
Located inside a quiet complex with Heated pool in Torrance - 1 block from the Del Amo Mall, near Wilson Park/Farmers Market, and 10 minutes from the Beach - Close to everything you could want!!
Torrance Gardens is a Beautiful, friendly neighborhood conveniently located adjacent to the Del Amo Mall, Torrance Library, Wilson Park and Torrance Cultural Arts Center. This area has many tree-lined walkways. This property is one block over from Marona Marsh and Nature Center, Ralphs grocery store, Target, Gym, Restaurants, Del Amo Courtyard and much more.. The Farmers market is hosted at nearby Wilson Park on Tuesdays & Fridays - a wonderful, large park with baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, roller-rink, playground, pond and much more.
For those that travel, the freeway access is only minutes away.
Owner pays for Cable, Internet and Utilities (up to $50). Will consider pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Merrill Drive have any available units?
3030 Merrill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Merrill Drive have?
Some of 3030 Merrill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Merrill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Merrill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Merrill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Merrill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Merrill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Merrill Drive offers parking.
Does 3030 Merrill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Merrill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Merrill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Merrill Drive has a pool.
Does 3030 Merrill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 Merrill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Merrill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Merrill Drive has units with dishwashers.
