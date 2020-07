Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated carpet

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lower Riviera Available Now - 3 BEDROOM | 2 BATHROOM | 1,760 SQ FT

2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ACCESS TO MAIN HOUSE

WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS IN THE GARAGE

NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPET | UPGRADED BATHROOMS

PRIVATE FENCED BACK YARD | LARGE CORNER LOT

WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH AND RIVIERA SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS



Professionally Manage By

Day And Associates

(310) 529-6456

Apply at www.dayandassociatespm.com



(RLNE4219676)