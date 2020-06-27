All apartments in Torrance
2914 166th Street.
2914 166th Street

2914 West 166th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2914 West 166th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Southbay living at its best! Step into this beautifully updated home located in North Torrance boasting complete new interior and exterior paint, newly installed high quality laminate floors and two completely remodeled bathrooms with quartz shower walls, designer tile floors, new vanities, and fixtures. The galley kitchen offers counter space and cabinets galore. The double pane windows add to your interior relaxation and the gas fireplace gives way to your soon to be intimate family evenings. From your master bedroom, you view the welcoming attached deck, which looks on to an oversized lot with manicured gardens and a refreshing salt water pool and Jacuzzi, perfect for entertaining in your private professionally landscaped oasis. Your two car garage has finished walls and the long driveway offering ample parking for your cars, boat, or motor home. This spacious one level, North facing home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and offers 1232 square feet of living space on a 7920 sq.ft. lot. In addition, this property may be the ideal location to build an ADU, Garage conversion, or granny quarters due to the oversized lot. This home is centrally located to Lincoln Elementary, El Camino College, Starbucks, shopping, fitness centers and restaurants. Enjoy a 10 minute drive to LAX or spend time at the nearby Alondra Park w/swimming and recreational facilities. Golf anyone? Enjoy a game at Alondra Public Golf Course. Location, Location?
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2914 166th Street have any available units?
2914 166th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 166th Street have?
Some of 2914 166th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 166th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2914 166th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 166th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 166th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2914 166th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2914 166th Street offers parking.
Does 2914 166th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 166th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 166th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2914 166th Street has a pool.
Does 2914 166th Street have accessible units?
No, 2914 166th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 166th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 166th Street has units with dishwashers.

