2905 Oakwood Lane Available 02/01/20 Large 3bd/1.5ba Single Family House with Garage and large yard - Large 3bd/1.5ba Cul-de-sac Single Family House with Garage and large yard, central AC and heating, excellent south high Torrance high school district, high ceiling with recessed lights, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite counters, hardwood and tile floor throughout. It's less than 10 mins away from the beach, and right next to the park.

>> This house actually 4bd/2.5ba with master bedroom and bath, that is occupied by a single professional with separate entrance from the left side of yard to June 2020. <<

