2825 Knode St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Torrance. Large front yard with great curb appeal. Completely remodeled house with all wood and tile floors throughout. New kitchen with granite countertops. Completely remodeled bathroom. House comes with washer and dryer located in large single car attached garage. Extra large backyard! If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE5401178)