2825 Knode St

2825 Knode Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501 Olde Torrance
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Torrance. Large front yard with great curb appeal. Completely remodeled house with all wood and tile floors throughout. New kitchen with granite countertops. Completely remodeled bathroom. House comes with washer and dryer located in large single car attached garage. Extra large backyard! If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.
(RLNE5401178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
