Torrance, CA
2825 Knode St
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

2825 Knode St

2825 Knode Avenue · No Longer Available
Torrance
Location

2825 Knode Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Torrance. Large front yard with great curb appeal. Completely remodeled house with all wood and tile floors throughout. New kitchen with granite countertops. Completely remodeled bathroom. House comes with washer and dryer located in large single car attached garage. Extra large backyard! If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE5401178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Knode St have any available units?
2825 Knode St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Knode St have?
Some of 2825 Knode St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Knode St currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Knode St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Knode St pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Knode St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2825 Knode St offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Knode St offers parking.
Does 2825 Knode St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 Knode St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Knode St have a pool?
No, 2825 Knode St does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Knode St have accessible units?
No, 2825 Knode St does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Knode St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Knode St does not have units with dishwashers.

