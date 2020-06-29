All apartments in Torrance
2729 Andreo Avenue

2729 Andreo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
This newly constructed one bedroom, one bathroom unit is situated behind a charming three bedroom, two bathroom home on a large, flat lot. It has laminate wood flooring in the living room and bedroom. Keep cool during the summer with the A/C unit in the living room! Between the walk-in closet in the bedroom, the large closet in the living room and the storage unit located in the yard, there is plenty of room for your personal items. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with the sliding glass doors in the bedroom! The bathroom features a tub/shower combination. Enjoy a bite to eat or coffee at the breakfast bar in the kitchen, which has slate flooring throughout. There are washer and dryer hookups located in your own private area outside. Finally, no need to stress about street parking! There is an allocated spot in the driveway for the rear unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Andreo Avenue have any available units?
2729 Andreo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Andreo Avenue have?
Some of 2729 Andreo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Andreo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Andreo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Andreo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Andreo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2729 Andreo Avenue offer parking?
No, 2729 Andreo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Andreo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Andreo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Andreo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2729 Andreo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Andreo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2729 Andreo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Andreo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 Andreo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

