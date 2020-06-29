2729 Andreo Avenue

Amenities

This newly constructed one bedroom, one bathroom unit is situated behind a charming three bedroom, two bathroom home on a large, flat lot. It has laminate wood flooring in the living room and bedroom. Keep cool during the summer with the A/C unit in the living room! Between the walk-in closet in the bedroom, the large closet in the living room and the storage unit located in the yard, there is plenty of room for your personal items. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with the sliding glass doors in the bedroom! The bathroom features a tub/shower combination. Enjoy a bite to eat or coffee at the breakfast bar in the kitchen, which has slate flooring throughout. There are washer and dryer hookups located in your own private area outside. Finally, no need to stress about street parking! There is an allocated spot in the driveway for the rear unit.