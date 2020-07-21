2721 Gramercy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom condo in old town Torrance! The condo features wood like floors, tile floors, recessed lighting, and a private patio for fresh air! The kitchen showcases a sleek backsplash, quartz counters, handsome cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms feature carpet floors and ceiling fans. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Comes with a 2-car garage with 2 remotes. Conveniently located near: J.H Hull Middle School, Torrance High School, Wilson Park, and Torrance Elementary School, Alpine Village, Del Amo Fashion Center, and just 4 ½ miles from the beach! Schedule a showing today