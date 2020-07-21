All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2721 Gramercy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2721 Gramercy Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

2721 Gramercy Avenue

2721 Gramercy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2721 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom condo in old town Torrance! The condo features wood like floors, tile floors, recessed lighting, and a private patio for fresh air! The kitchen showcases a sleek backsplash, quartz counters, handsome cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms feature carpet floors and ceiling fans. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Comes with a 2-car garage with 2 remotes. Conveniently located near: J.H Hull Middle School, Torrance High School, Wilson Park, and Torrance Elementary School, Alpine Village, Del Amo Fashion Center, and just 4 ½ miles from the beach! Schedule a showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Gramercy Avenue have any available units?
2721 Gramercy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Gramercy Avenue have?
Some of 2721 Gramercy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Gramercy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Gramercy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Gramercy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Gramercy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2721 Gramercy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Gramercy Avenue offers parking.
Does 2721 Gramercy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 Gramercy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Gramercy Avenue have a pool?
No, 2721 Gramercy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Gramercy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2721 Gramercy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Gramercy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Gramercy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles