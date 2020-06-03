2623 W 180th Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful, bright, remodeled, 4 bed/2 bath, single level home (approx 1,367 sqft per Assessor) is located in a popular, North Torrance neighborhood with close proximity to Arlington Elementary and Hamilton Adult School. The vaulted ceilings and high windows fill the home with natural light and add a vibrant feeling in the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters and breakfast bar combined with an eating area and living room with vaulted ceilings and a lovely fireplace that anchors the room. The master has a private bath and both remodeled baths include tile flooring, tub/shower surround and glass shower enclosure in the master bath. Air conditioning and French doors are additional features which add to the overall charm of this lovely home. Must see!!!