2623 W 180th Place
2623 W 180th Place

Location

2623 W 180th Pl, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful, bright, remodeled, 4 bed/2 bath, single level home (approx 1,367 sqft per Assessor) is located in a popular, North Torrance neighborhood with close proximity to Arlington Elementary and Hamilton Adult School. The vaulted ceilings and high windows fill the home with natural light and add a vibrant feeling in the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters and breakfast bar combined with an eating area and living room with vaulted ceilings and a lovely fireplace that anchors the room. The master has a private bath and both remodeled baths include tile flooring, tub/shower surround and glass shower enclosure in the master bath. Air conditioning and French doors are additional features which add to the overall charm of this lovely home. Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 W 180th Place have any available units?
2623 W 180th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 W 180th Place have?
Some of 2623 W 180th Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 W 180th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2623 W 180th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 W 180th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2623 W 180th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2623 W 180th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2623 W 180th Place offers parking.
Does 2623 W 180th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 W 180th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 W 180th Place have a pool?
No, 2623 W 180th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2623 W 180th Place have accessible units?
No, 2623 W 180th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 W 180th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 W 180th Place has units with dishwashers.
