2621 Plaza Del Amo

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

This beautiful UPDATED END unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms with it's own bathrooms. Quietly located within desirable gated community in Windemere.

Bright open living room has fireplace and laminated flooring. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Dining and breakfast nook area. Den/Bonus room on the first level which can be used for multiple purpose. Brand new laminated flooring in two bedrooms and stairs. Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with dual vanity sinks and updated tub. Ample storage space in attached 2 car garage. 24hrs guard community in the resort style pool, spa, indoor racquet ball court, lap pool, workout room, and sauna. Conveniently located near Wilson park, Farmer's market on Tues/Saturdays, updated Del Amo Shopping center, Beaches, and Fwys. It's one of the best that you don't want to miss. No pet policy.