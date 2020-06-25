All apartments in Torrance
Location

2621 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Park Plaza

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This beautiful UPDATED END unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms with it's own bathrooms. Quietly located within desirable gated community in Windemere.
Bright open living room has fireplace and laminated flooring. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Dining and breakfast nook area. Den/Bonus room on the first level which can be used for multiple purpose. Brand new laminated flooring in two bedrooms and stairs. Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with dual vanity sinks and updated tub. Ample storage space in attached 2 car garage. 24hrs guard community in the resort style pool, spa, indoor racquet ball court, lap pool, workout room, and sauna. Conveniently located near Wilson park, Farmer's market on Tues/Saturdays, updated Del Amo Shopping center, Beaches, and Fwys. It's one of the best that you don't want to miss. No pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2621 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2621 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Plaza Del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2621 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Plaza Del Amo offers parking.
Does 2621 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Plaza Del Amo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2621 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2621 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2621 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Plaza Del Amo has units with dishwashers.
