2615 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access sauna

Beautifully remodeled townhouse in desirable gated "Windemere" complex with 24-hour guard. The only guard gated community on Plaza Del Amo. This townhouse is remodeled with new kitchen, new bathrooms, new windows and new floors plus a separate exercise room or office downstairs next to the garage. It has convenient 2 bedroom suites. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, a big closet and tastefully remodeled master bathroom. Spacious living room opens to a big front enclosed patio and a small patio in the back. Beautifully landscaped complex with lots of trees and greenery. Windemere offers a luxurious resort-like living! The clubhouse has a furnished living room with cozy fireplace and flat screen TV, a full functional kitchen, indoor racket ball and basketball courts, pool table, exercise gym with locker rooms for men and women with dry sauna and 2 pools, a spa and BBQ area. Plenty of guest parking. Next to Wilson Park, enjoy the farmer's market twice a week. Close to Del Amo Mall, Target shopping center, supermarket and many restaurants. HOA fee includes internet, cable, water and trash and the use of clubhouse. Tenant only pays gas & electricity. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included in the lease.