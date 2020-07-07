All apartments in Torrance
2615 Plaza Del Amo

2615 Plaza Del Amo · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Park Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Beautifully remodeled townhouse in desirable gated "Windemere" complex with 24-hour guard. The only guard gated community on Plaza Del Amo. This townhouse is remodeled with new kitchen, new bathrooms, new windows and new floors plus a separate exercise room or office downstairs next to the garage. It has convenient 2 bedroom suites. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, a big closet and tastefully remodeled master bathroom. Spacious living room opens to a big front enclosed patio and a small patio in the back. Beautifully landscaped complex with lots of trees and greenery. Windemere offers a luxurious resort-like living! The clubhouse has a furnished living room with cozy fireplace and flat screen TV, a full functional kitchen, indoor racket ball and basketball courts, pool table, exercise gym with locker rooms for men and women with dry sauna and 2 pools, a spa and BBQ area. Plenty of guest parking. Next to Wilson Park, enjoy the farmer's market twice a week. Close to Del Amo Mall, Target shopping center, supermarket and many restaurants. HOA fee includes internet, cable, water and trash and the use of clubhouse. Tenant only pays gas & electricity. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2615 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2615 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Plaza Del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2615 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Plaza Del Amo offers parking.
Does 2615 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 Plaza Del Amo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2615 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2615 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2615 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Plaza Del Amo has units with dishwashers.

