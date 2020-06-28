All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 25237 Denny Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
25237 Denny Road
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

25237 Denny Road

25237 Denny Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25237 Denny Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5 Bedroom Home in Sought After Walteria! - 25237 Denny Road, Torrance, CA 90505

5 Bed, 3 bath Walteria Family Home
Completely remodeled in 2014, everything new!
Over 3000 sq feet of living in this home!
2 levels w/ 1 suite upstairs + covered balcony
Wood floors on the main level & carpet upstairs.
Family room, dining room & living room w/ fireplace.
Granite & cabinets in kitchen w/ open concept to family & dining room.
Stainless refrigerator, microwave/stove & dishwasher that are fingerprint-proof!
Tiled bathrooms and fixtures throughout.
Lush landscape in the front yard, rear patio to BBQ.
PLUS 400 sq ft bonus room off of the garage, make it your art studio or workout room!
Oversized 1-car detached garage at the end of a long driveway.
Tons of storage space throughout the property.
Near South High, Walteria Elementary, Calle Mayor & Richardson Middle School.
One year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25237 Denny Road have any available units?
25237 Denny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 25237 Denny Road have?
Some of 25237 Denny Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25237 Denny Road currently offering any rent specials?
25237 Denny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25237 Denny Road pet-friendly?
No, 25237 Denny Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 25237 Denny Road offer parking?
Yes, 25237 Denny Road offers parking.
Does 25237 Denny Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25237 Denny Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25237 Denny Road have a pool?
No, 25237 Denny Road does not have a pool.
Does 25237 Denny Road have accessible units?
No, 25237 Denny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25237 Denny Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25237 Denny Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles