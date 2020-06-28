Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

5 Bedroom Home in Sought After Walteria! - 25237 Denny Road, Torrance, CA 90505



5 Bed, 3 bath Walteria Family Home

Completely remodeled in 2014, everything new!

Over 3000 sq feet of living in this home!

2 levels w/ 1 suite upstairs + covered balcony

Wood floors on the main level & carpet upstairs.

Family room, dining room & living room w/ fireplace.

Granite & cabinets in kitchen w/ open concept to family & dining room.

Stainless refrigerator, microwave/stove & dishwasher that are fingerprint-proof!

Tiled bathrooms and fixtures throughout.

Lush landscape in the front yard, rear patio to BBQ.

PLUS 400 sq ft bonus room off of the garage, make it your art studio or workout room!

Oversized 1-car detached garage at the end of a long driveway.

Tons of storage space throughout the property.

Near South High, Walteria Elementary, Calle Mayor & Richardson Middle School.

One year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5166626)