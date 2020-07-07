2512 Dalemead Street

Quiet neighborhood of single family homes. This home has some city view from the living room and two of the bedrooms. The fourth bedroom can be a huge family room or a master bedroom with a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors in most of the house and laminate floors in the 4th Br/family room. Inside laundry with a high end washer and dryer. The kitchen has been remodeled with lots of cabinets and ample granite counter space. The backyard has a large covered patio and plenty of room for gardening if you like. Two car attached garage with some shelves for storage and room for your car too!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
