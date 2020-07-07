All apartments in Torrance
Last updated February 3 2020

2512 Dalemead Street

2512 Dalemead Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Dalemead Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet neighborhood of single family homes. This home has some city view from the living room and two of the bedrooms. The fourth bedroom can be a huge family room or a master bedroom with a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors in most of the house and laminate floors in the 4th Br/family room. Inside laundry with a high end washer and dryer. The kitchen has been remodeled with lots of cabinets and ample granite counter space. The backyard has a large covered patio and plenty of room for gardening if you like. Two car attached garage with some shelves for storage and room for your car too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Dalemead Street have any available units?
2512 Dalemead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Dalemead Street have?
Some of 2512 Dalemead Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Dalemead Street currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Dalemead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Dalemead Street pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Dalemead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2512 Dalemead Street offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Dalemead Street offers parking.
Does 2512 Dalemead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Dalemead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Dalemead Street have a pool?
No, 2512 Dalemead Street does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Dalemead Street have accessible units?
No, 2512 Dalemead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Dalemead Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Dalemead Street does not have units with dishwashers.

