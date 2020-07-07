2512 Dalemead Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet neighborhood of single family homes. This home has some city view from the living room and two of the bedrooms. The fourth bedroom can be a huge family room or a master bedroom with a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors in most of the house and laminate floors in the 4th Br/family room. Inside laundry with a high end washer and dryer. The kitchen has been remodeled with lots of cabinets and ample granite counter space. The backyard has a large covered patio and plenty of room for gardening if you like. Two car attached garage with some shelves for storage and room for your car too!